Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 4#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Yanks overtake Red Sox for wild card with doubleheader sweep

NEW YORK — (AP) — It took the New York Yankees just over six weeks to erase a 10 1/2-game gap between them and the Boston Red Sox. With roughly six more weeks left in the regular season, the longtime rivals are practically in a dead heat — although it sure feels like the Yankees are getting a running start going into the home stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched from lineup

Perez was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons. Perez has been one of the most durable backstops in the league this season, with his 84 starts behind the plate ranking third at the position. It's not yet clear whether he's in line for an extended absence. Cam Gallagher will start in his place.
MLBwesb.com

Royals Rally Over Yankees 8-4

The Kansas City Royals rallied over the New York Yankees 8-4 last night at Yankee Stadium. Trailing 4-3 in the in bottom of the sixth, Salvador Perez hit a 2-run shot, his second home run of the night, to put the Royals ahead for good. Up to that point the...
MLBsemoball.com

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Smashes 27th homer

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox. The backstop hit the second of three long balls against Chicago starter Lucas Giolito to give Kansas City a 5-0 lead in the third inning. The long ball was his 27th of the campaign, tying his career-high mark set in both 2017 and 2018. Perez has hit six homers in his past 11 games.
MLBKVOE

Salvador Perez powers Royals past Yankees 8-4

Salvador Perez hit 2 home runs to help power the Kansas City Royals to an 8-4 win over the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Perez hit the 2 home runs on the 10th anniversary of his major league debut. He has now hit 29 home runs, a new single-season career-high.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Royals 8: Bullpen and defense sloppy as can be

Well, at least this game didn’t take five hours. Unfortunately, the Yankees’ offense was stagnant for seven of nine innings, the defense was truly terrible to the tune of four errors, and the weary bullpen couldn’t keep the club within striking distance. The Yankees will have to wait for another day for a shot at a series win, as they lost on Tuesday night to the Royals, 8-4.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 8, Royals 6: I hated it but they won

I know that when I’m sitting around on a Monday, I want the Yankees to play a five-hour game against a team in the middle of a rebuild. The Yankee bullpen was literally, historically inept, blowing four saves in a single game, but somehow still managed to win this one in 11 innings, beating the Royals, 8-6.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees take two of three from Royals

The name of the game for the Yankees on Wednesday was rallies — both their ability to string them together early on offense and shut them down on the mound when the Royals began to do the same. New York pelted Kansas City starter Brady Singer for 10 hits in...
MLBKVOE

Yankees outlast Royals 8-6 in 11 innings

The New York Yankees outscored the Kansas City Royals 8-6 in 11 innings Monday night. The game was scoreless for the first 6 innings. The two teams each scored a single run in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings. Both teams scored 2 runs 10th inning. In the 11th the Yankees scored 3 runs and the Royals were unable to match that rally. Royals manager Mike Matheny was impressed with the way they kept battling.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers twice, drives in five

Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He also drew a walk. Judge brought the Yankees to within 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning when he took Liam Hendriks deep for a two-run blast to center field. It was the second long ball of the night for Judge, who also connected for a three-run blast off of Lance Lynn in the third. Judge, who is 7-for-18 (.388) over his last four games, now has 25 homers on the season and is slashing .282/.368/.518 in 435 plate appearances.
MLBFrankfort Times

Arenado homers again as Cardinals beat Royals 9-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Saturday night. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight win. Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4, and Tommy Edman had two hits and two RBIs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy