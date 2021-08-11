Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He also drew a walk. Judge brought the Yankees to within 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning when he took Liam Hendriks deep for a two-run blast to center field. It was the second long ball of the night for Judge, who also connected for a three-run blast off of Lance Lynn in the third. Judge, who is 7-for-18 (.388) over his last four games, now has 25 homers on the season and is slashing .282/.368/.518 in 435 plate appearances.