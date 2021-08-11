Cancel
Nebraska State

According To Safewise, These Are The 10 Safest Cities To Live In Nebraska In 2021

We know and love Nebraska as a relatively low-crime place to live, and many of our towns and cities report crime rates that are far below the national averages. Online safety resource Safewise looked at FBI crime statistics for Nebraska cities and came up with a ranking based on the number of reported violent and property crimes per 1,000 people. It’s important to note that the terms “safe” and “dangerous” are used here only to refer to crime rates and not to any other aspect of these towns.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

1. Schuyler
2. Seward
3. La Vista
4. Gering
5. Columbus
6. Blair
7. Norfolk
8. Ralston
9. Beatrice
10. Lexington

Overall, Nebraska’s property crime and violent crime rates are quite a bit lower than the national average; we have the 23rd-lowest property crime rate and the 21st-lowest violent crime in the country.

See the entire Safewise report here for more information on 2021 crime rates in Nebraska.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Nebraska is for people who LOVE the Cornhusker State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

