By Voddie T. Baucham, Jr. >> In his powerful book, Voddie Baucham (a preacher, professor, and cultural apologist) explains the worldview behind the social justice movement and Critical Race Theory and reveals how it has already infiltrated some seminaries — leading to internal denominational conflict, canceled careers, and lost livelihoods. Like a fault line, it threatens American culture in general, and the evangelical church in particular. If you are someone who has woken up in a strange new world and wonders how to engage sensitively and effectively in the conversation on race, this book offers the clarity and understanding to either hold your ground or reclaim it.