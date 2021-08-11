Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Gene therapy clinical trial halted as cancer risk surfaces

By Kelly Servick
Science Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clinical trial of a gene therapy for a rare neurological disease is on hold after a participant in the study developed a bone marrow disorder that can lead to leukemia, the trial’s sponsor, bluebird bio, announced Monday. The company said the cancer was likely caused by the virus that ferries a therapeutic gene into patients’ stem cells.

www.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Aldp#Mds#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

Belief Biomed's Gene Therapy For Hemophilia B Receives NMPA IND Approval: First Intravenous Infusion Gene Therapy For Rare Disease In China

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10th, 2021，Belief Biomed announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has cleared the IND (Investigational New Drug) application for Belief Biomed's BBM-H901. This marks the first IND approval for Intravenous (i.v.) infusion gene therapy for Hemophilia B in China, and the first Intravenous infusion gene therapy for rare diseases in China. The company will advance Phase 1/2 clinical study shortly.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Prognostic Implications of Immune-Related Gene Pairs Signatures in Bladder Cancer

J Oncol. 2021 Jul 26;2021:5345181. doi: 10.1155/2021/5345181. eCollection 2021. Compelling evidence indicates that immune function is correlated with the prognosis of bladder cancer (BC). Here, we aimed to develop a clinically translatable immune-related gene pairs (IRGPs) prognostic signature to estimate the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer. From the 251 prognostic-related IRGPs, 37 prognostic-related IRGPs were identified using LASSO regression. We identified IRGPs with the potential to be prognostic markers. The established risk scores divided BC patients into high and low risk score groups, and the survival analysis showed that risk score was related to OS in the TCGA-training set (p < 0.001; HR = 7.5 [5.3, 10]). ROC curve analysis showed that the AUC for the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year follow-up was 0.820, 0.883, and 0.879, respectively. The model was verified in the TCGA-testing set and external dataset GSE13507. Multivariate analysis showed that risk score was an independent prognostic predictor in patients with BC. In addition, significant differences were found in gene mutations, copy number variations, and gene expression levels in patients with BC between the high and low risk score groups. Gene set enrichment analysis showed that, in the high-risk score group, multiple immune-related pathways were inhibited, and multiple mesenchymal phenotype-related pathways were activated. Immune infiltration analysis revealed that immune cells associated with poor prognosis of BC were upregulated in the high-risk score group, whereas immune cells associated with a better prognosis of BC were downregulated in the high-risk score group. Other immunoregulatory genes were also differentially expressed between high and low risk score groups. A 37 IRGPs-based risk score signature is presented in this study. This signature can efficiently classify BC patients into high and low risk score groups. This signature can be exploited to select high-risk BC patients for more targeted treatment.
Technologymassdevice.com

Introducing ‘BYOP’ clinical trials

BYOD — “bring your own device” — became a common term in tech circles a decade ago. Now with primary care doctors playing a growing role in clinical trials, the provider of decentralized clinical research software Curebase (San Francisco) aims to popularize the concept of “BYOP” — “bring your own physician.” That is, the company is working to connect patients with local physicians to collect real-world data and execute trials.
CancerWPTV

Clinical trials seek to make breakthroughs in brain cancer

Tens of thousands of people across the country today live with a form of brain cancer. There are forms of those tumors that are not curable, notably tumors found in children. Many are hoping for a clinical trial breakthrough to benefit all people living with cancer. The journal entries begin...
CancerMedicalXpress

Gene implicated in poor skin cancer therapy outcomes

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas has revealed that deletions of the gene PD1 were associated with worse prognoses, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Blood. Normally, PD1 codes for a receptor that acts as a check on T-cell activity to prevent over-activity and autoimmunity. Some...
HealthFuturity

Gene therapy could treat eye disease without surgery

A new gene therapy could eventually provide an alternative treatment for Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy, a genetic eye disease that affects roughly one in 2,000 people globally. Currently, the only treatment is corneal transplant, a major surgery with associated risks and potential complications. “When you do a transplant you make...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Bluebird bio Takes Hit with FDA Clinical Hold on Gene Therapy

Shares of bluebird bio were down more than 24% after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on studies of its elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). In its second quarter financial and business highlights, the hold is related to...
Canceronclive.com

Key Clinical Data for Frontline Targeted Therapy in CLL

John C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University, Paolo Ghia, MD, Phd, Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Anna Schuh, MD, PhD, MRCP, FRCPath, Oxford University Hospital. Shared insight on clinical trial data for frontline targeted agents—specifically ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and venetoclax—in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. John C. Byrd, MD: We’re blessed to have 2...
CancerScientist

Gut Fungi Hamper Radiation Therapy in Mice with Cancer

In recent years, researchers have discovered that bacteria in the gut are necessary for robust responses to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, but their effects on radiation therapy remained unknown. Now, research published in Cancer Cell on July 29 demonstrates that not only are gut bacteria vital to radiation’s ability to fight tumors, but fungi—less famous members of the gut microbiome—may act as additional key regulators of the antitumor immune response.
Industrytowardsdatascience.com

Survival analysis in clinical trials —

From discovering an active substance to establishing its dosing, safety and efficacy, the journey of any drug being introduced to the market is a long and costly one. Ultimately, how do the authorities decide that a new treatment has benefits for patients and should from now on be administered by the doctors?
ScienceGenomeWeb

MDS Report from Gene Therapy Study

The US Food and Drug Administration has placed a hold on Bluebird Bio's clinical studies of its Lenti-D gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, according to MarketWatch. A patient treated in the phase 3 study more than a year ago has developed myelodysplastic syndrome, it reports. Bluebird Bio notes in a...
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Improving patient experiences in cancer clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA (August 11, 2021) – Cancer clinical trials (CCTs) provide patients an opportunity to receive experimental drugs, tests, and/or procedures that can lead to remissions. For some, a CCT may seem like their only option. Yet little is known about the experiences of patient participants who withdraw from CCTs. Now,...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Advances in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies

New treatments show promise for patients with KRAS G12C–mutated disease. Advances in the lung cancer space are all about biomarkers, explained Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute at The US Oncology Network; and assistant professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, during a session at the 2021 virtual Community Oncology Alliance Conference.1.
CancerPhys.org

Novel nanotechnology found to enhance fight against colorectal cancer and melanoma

University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers recently completed a study that has the potential to improve cancer treatment for colorectal cancer and melanoma by using nanotechnology to deliver chemotherapy in a way that makes it more effective against aggressive tumors. The findings were published today in Nature Nanotechnology. "I've always...
CancerEurekAlert

How Hypoxia Influences Spatial Gene Expression Variations in Pancreatic Cancer

Cancer cells have evolved a myriad of mechanisms that support their uncontrolled growth. In case of solid tissue tumors, the tumor microenvironment, which consists of extracellular components and conditions surrounding the tumor, is crucial in deciding the fate of the cancer cells. “Hypoxia,” or a state of decreased oxygen supply, is a common feature of several solid tumors and is associated with increased invasion, progression, and drug resistance, thus making cancer treatment even more challenging.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Gettysburg Cancer Center Expands Clinical Trial Resources With Help of OneOncology

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Statish Shah, MD, the medical director of Gettysburg Cancer Center, discusses the OneOncology partnership in more detail and how it will benefit patients. Gettysburg Cancer Center has joined OneOncology, allowing the community oncology center to expand services and clinical trial resources to its patients.
CancerEurekAlert

Tuning gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy

University of Jyväskylä - Jyväskylän yliopisto. Researchers from Nanoscience Center (NSC) at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have recently proposed a potential drug delivery system based on gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy. The computational study serves as a predictive tool for the experimental stage and facilitates the decision-making process to determine which features of the nanosystem can be adapted to achieve the appropriate balance between the targeting ability and therapeutic effect. The research is the first paper published in ACS Nanoscience Au (open access).

Comments / 0

Community Policy