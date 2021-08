Smokey Bones' take on the "restaurant of the future" is scheduled to arrive in Michigan and Indiana sometime soon. The 62-unit brand on Monday unveiled a new prototype that features a smaller dining room, large bar in the middle of the restaurant, new decor, fixtures, original art, and a dedicated off-premises vestibule with a separate entrance. The takeout section for Smokey Bones' regular menu and its virtual brands, The Wing Experience and and The Burger Experience. The kitchen is designed in a way that will allow for future expansion of additional virtual restaurants.