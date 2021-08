The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment to include prevention after exposure to the virus. If you have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and either haven't been vaccinated, or are vaccinated but still at high risk of severe illness, you can now be given the antibody cocktail to prevent infection. The first injection must be administered within 96 hours of exposure.