In her 2021 single "Stop Draggin' Your Boots," Danielle Bradbery is over her man's lack of commitment. He'd better go all-in — or get out. "Stop draggin' your boots / Up onto my porch / Kickin' mud off your heels / Knockin' on my door / Thinkin' I'll let you leave 'em by the bed on the floor / You ain't gonna crash your party here no more / You better get to walking if you don't want what you got," Bradbery sings in the chorus of the song, written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson. She says she got "Shania vibes" right from the first lines.