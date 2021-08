Equitable Group (TSX:EQB) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are two wildly profitable companies that many investors may be sleeping on. Certainly, alternative lending is not the sexiest business in the world following the disastrous events that unfolded in 2008. Since then, “subprime” has become a bit of a dirty word. Those who shied away from the alternative lenders since then have missed out on some pretty incredible gains.