Reali, a real estate startup that aims to streamline the buying and selling process for consumers, announced Wednesday that it has raised $250 million in a new funding round. The funding is broken down between $75 million in equity, $25 million in debt and $150 million in warehouse financing, the latter of which is a kind of loan using a company’s inventory as collateral. In total, it raises Reali’s fundraising haul since it launched about five years ago to more than $300 million. A company statement adds that Reali plans to use the new resources to expand geographically and to beef up its offerings for consumers.