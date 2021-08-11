Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden Putin

By Patrick Semansky
Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – With gasoline prices up more than $1 a gallon over the past year, the Biden administration took heat Wednesday over a statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pressuring OPEC nations to increase oil production.

www.corydontimes.com

Person
Jake Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#National Security Advisor
OPEC
Oil Production
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Gas Price
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Biden’s Putin policy tested as jailed Americans bid to go home

Two former U.S. Marines imprisoned in Russia are likely to seek transfers to the U.S. to serve their sentences, an early test of whether the Kremlin is ready to respond to President Joe Biden’s policy of re-engagement. Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years for spying last year, is...
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

Biden Isn’t Trump. He’s a Disaster In His Own Right.

Joe Biden was the perfect presidential candidate. It’s likely that no other plausible Democratic nominee would have defeated Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s friendly and decent demeanor was the perfect contrast to Trump’s malignant, vulgar image—and that made it nearly impossible for Trump to demonize him like he did Hillary Clinton. If shamelessness was Trump’s superpower, Biden’s was being utterly likable. Likewise, Obama’s faithful number two—who was too old and out of touch to be aware of, much less fall for, “woke” Twitter—was uniquely able to thread the needle by appeasing the left of his party while assembling a “Biden coalition” of white men. Lastly, and as macabre as it sounds to say this, name any candidate who would have benefited more from a pandemic that forced him to campaign from his basement. In short, Biden was perfectly cast to defeat Trump in the weird year that was 2020—and even then, the election was still too close for comfort.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

What Biden knew

You saw this one coming: The more talk of an intelligence failure, the more likely that intel world would strike back. Sure enough, we now have a spate of leaks asserting that the intelligence agencies provided prescient reads on Afghanistan. Driving the news: "Classified assessments by American spy agencies over...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden does a Barack Obama and flees accountability

Rome burns as Nero fiddles. Afghanistan churns as President Biden vacations. But what to expect from a man who campaigned for the highest office in the land from the safety and security of his man-cave basement?. Rep. Jim Jordan on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox nailed it when he asked:...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Only unpatriotic liberal would choose Putin over Biden

Only an unpatriotic liberal would be a "a-rootin' for Putin" against our own duly elected president — a Trump liberal, that is. "I'm old and white. I'm entitled to everything that I want in life." That seems to be the prevalent mindset of the Trump liberals. Maybe one day these...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden is facing a crisis of competence

(CNN) — At the heart of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign was a single word: competence. After four years of Donald Trump's incompetence in, well, everything, the Biden argument was that the country badly needed a steady hand on the tiller -- someone who had been there and done that. Someone who didn't need training to do the job. Someone who was exactly the opposite of the guy currently in office.
U.S. PoliticsWired

Putin Is Crushing Biden’s Room to Negotiate on Ransomware

At the end of June, just before the White House scrambled to respond to another ransomware attack from Russia, Moscow presented a new international cyber treaty in the United Nations. Moscow has tightened its grip on the internet domestically for years, and has recently pushed for a sovereign internet. While the Russian government’s internet strategy and policies are often misunderstood in the West—based on the false assumption that Putin’s hand moves everything in Russia—this focus on state dominance has remained crystal clear. But as the Biden administration moves to confront the growing ransomware threat from Russian cybercrooks, the new treaty underscores just how unwilling the Putin regime is to cooperate.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Will Biden respond to Putin's latest attack on Navalny?

Already languishing in a Russian gulag, Alexei Navalny was hit with new criminal charges on Wednesday. These charges are designed to keep the journalist and opposition leader imprisoned in perpetuity. This Russian action is thus a test for President Joe Biden. The president has said he will take action to uphold Navalny's basic human rights. Will he now do so?
Presidential Electionmillardccp.com

The Biden blowout is just beginning

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that is...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden’s political honeymoon is officially over

CNN — The shine has worn off Joe Biden. His average approval ratings is now below 50% in the running averages maintained by 538 (49.3%) and Real Clear Politics (49.6%). (Hat tip to Politico’s Playbook for first noting it!) While polling averages are less-than-a-perfect measure – they take in lots...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Why Democrats doubt Afghan exit will hurt ‘resolute’ Biden at the midterms

The downfall of Afghanistan has led President Joe Biden into his most precarious political position yet, but it is still unclear whether this will spell bad news for the president’s party in the coming months.A Reuters Ipsos poll conducted Monday this week showed Mr Biden’s approval rating dropped by seven points to 46 percent after the Taliban conquered the nation, which sent the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani into exile and Americans saw images of Afghans clinging to a plane as it took off. That was down from 53 percent from Friday.Mr Biden has said he stands firmly behind his decision...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.

