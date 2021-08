On3’s second-ranked tight end in the class of 2022 Jake Johnson of Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County has a few hats to juggle during the upcoming football season. Johnson will continue to be the top target at Oconee County in his senior season. The weekends will be complicated. Johnson won’t be shuttling to a bunch of different schools that are interested in him. Johnson will attend LSU’S games this season.