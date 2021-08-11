Hot Weather Returns To The PNW, But Expected To Be Short Lived
After pleasant weather to start this week, the heat returns across the area. Much of the Pacific Northwest is under an Excessive Heat Warning or Watch, which runs through this weekend. That means temperatures into the 90s and some highs approaching the 110s. However, Marilyn Lohman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service said this extremely hot weather will not stick around long. In fact, she said by the time Sunday rolls around cooler temperatures will roll into the PNW, but unfortunately showers are not part of the upcoming change.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 0