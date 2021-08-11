Hot Weather Returns To The PNW, But Expected To Be Short Lived

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain hot, humid, and sunny. Temperatures will fall back into the low and mid-80s across the region with dewpoints in the upper 60s you will feel the humidity as well. Winds are still a tad breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH. For tonight, it is not a great sleeping weather night with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dewpoints right around the same, so it will still feel sticky. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.