Internet

How Etsy Crafts AI/ML Cost, Optimization Balance

By Nicole Hemsoth
nextplatform.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has changed at online retail giant, Etsy, since 2015 when we talked to the company’s senior VP of technical operations about their adherence to their on-prem datacenters and database-driven approach to handling exponential growth. Continuous scaling of their user base, ever-growing data collection efforts to better cater to their...

#Optimization#Use Case#Online Retail#Computer Vision#Ai Ml#Google Cloud Platform#Gcp#Tpu
Retailchainstoreage.com

Specialty tool retailer crafts AI-based pricing strategy

Northern Tool + Equipment is assembling a pricing approach based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Minnesota-based specialty retailer of tools and equipment is deploying the intelligent pricing platform from Revionics, an Aptos company. Specifically, Northern Tool + Equipment will deploy Revionics’ AI-powered solutions for pricing optimization, promotions, markdowns, and competitive intelligence.
Cell PhonesAdWeek

How to Optimize Your Mobile Shelf Presence

Mark Zuckerberg famously stopped taking meetings for products that weren’t mobile-first in 2017 and the Facebook founder’s decree turned out to be rather prescient. Mobile ecommerce was forecast by eMarketer to reach $248 billion in 2020, amounting to 45% of total U.S. ecommerce sales. For marketers, this should be a wake-up call. If you aren’t being intentional about how your brand is showing up in mobile commerce environments, you stand to lose out.
EconomyStreet.Com

Etsy, Inc.

The charts of the online marketplace for apparel and accessories are mixed. The new Amazon CEO could choose to invest more in AWS and grocery delivery, and could also break with Jeff Bezos' historical aversion to stock buybacks. Ultimately, the business in America is small business and it's booming. I...
EconomyThrive Global

How to Balance Profit and Purpose at Your Business

We often see a business as an entity that we put up, either commercial or industrial, to make a profit. What if we included passion in this equation? Doing what we love the most, professionally, to produce profit sounds fun. One gets some fulfillment and a sense of purpose if they do it. Here are several ways one can use to balance profit and purpose in a business:
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Distractify

Walmart Employee Exposes How They Know When Someone’s Stealing at Self-Checkout

We've become so accustomed to self-checkout lanes in grocery stores that it's a bit aggravating whenever you got into one and see that the option isn't available. This is especially true of Walmart, one of America's largest brick-and-mortar retailers that are known for its low, low prices, the subject one of the internet's earliest hilarious, if not a bit mean, viral meme websites, and for having a gajillion cash register lanes, with only two open to process transactions at the same time.
Small BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

How To Achieve Better Work-Life Balance

Day 18: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. The boundaries between work and life can grow very murky -- especially...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Nvidia voices optimism about biometrics, edge AI for financial services

Fraud management and security are two key pillars to maintaining trust in financial services. Companies such as Nvidia have already been using artificial intelligence in the industry for those reasons, but now there is an opportunity to play a major role helping customers in financial services outperform competitors. Voice-based applications ranging from authentication to conversational AI are one of the key areas of interest. Nvidia executives spoke with Biometric Update to talk about using AI and biometrics to provide solutions that is used to help companies secure financial assets.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

How Do Students Optimize Their Day With Services And Apps?

Having one’s day planned is almost a job done, they say, and when we’re talking about a student's agenda, it’s even more so. Lesson schedule, assignment deadlines, me-time, socializing, you name it… Every student still finds it hard to pack them all in 24 hours. And that’s where management and educational apps for students come in very handy. Let’s see how they can help with setting the day.
Softwareavast.com

Machine learning explainability: Spotlight on machine data

Breaking down the importance of explainability in machine learning. This post was written by the following Avast researchers:. The automated detection of threats — by analyzing emails, downloaded files, log files, or browsing history, for example — is a key requirement of today’s cybersecurity products. Machine learning (ML) is a great tool for achieving this automation, but most applications are black box — in other words, the models provide detections with little or no context or explanation. This is problematic for humans (more specifically, the security analysts that handle threat response, the developers that maintain protection systems and sometimes even the users who rely on the products for protection) because it makes it difficult to understand and trust the product’s performance, track down and correct spurious detections, investigate newly emerging or zero-day threats, and even ensure fairness and compliance.
SoftwareInfoworld

Next Generation AI Infrastructure

Build supercomputer clusters that can train the most demanding AI models in a fraction of the time and power once thought possible. Streamline the flow of data reliably and speed up analytics, training, and inference with data fabric that spans from edge to core to cloud. Learn how the NetApp...
Businessnextplatform.com

Rambus Gets On The CXL Gravy Train

For much the three decades that Rambus has existed, it has largely focused on its patent portfolio and licensing its designs of memory interface technologies for a broad array of computer products. For a while it also was known for high-profile legal battles with the likes of Micron Technology, Samsung, Hynix, Hewlett Packard, Nvidia, and others, claiming infringement on its patents for DDR and SDRAM memory.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Andes Technology and Cyberon Collaborate to Provide Edge-Computing Voice Recognition Solution on DSP-capable RISC-V Processors

HSINCHU, TAIWAN – August 19, 2021 – Cyberon Corporation, a leading embedded speech solution provider, and Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533), a major supplier for high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announced their collaboration on the edge-computing voice recognition solution, Cyberon DSpotter, by exploring Andes DSP-capable RISC-V CPU cores such as the popular D25F and comprehensive software development environment to provide a cost-effective, high performance, and easy-to-deploy solution.
Computerscybersecdn.com

‘Optical Adversarial Attack’ uses low-cost projector to trick AI

Last year, we covered a research report which found out how projectors could be used to display virtual objects and fool self-driving cars. In the latest, we have another piece of research that deals with strikingly similar details but incorporating the trickery of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a whole. Discovered...
SoftwareTechCrunch

UIPath CEO Daniel Dines is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS to talk RPA and automation

The company has been able capture all this investor attention doing something called Robotic Process Automation, which provides a way to automate a series of highly mundane tasks. It has become quite popular, especially to help bring a level of automation to legacy systems that might not be able to handle more modern approaches to automation involving artificial intelligence and machine learning. In 2019 Gartner found that RPA was the fastest growing category in enterprise software.
Computersaithority.com

New Aerospike Petabyte Scale Benchmark Runs Real-Time Operational Workloads on Just 20 AWS Nodes With Intel Processors

New NoSQL Industry Benchmark Shows Sub-Millisecond Performance at Petabyte Scale on a Fraction of the Servers of Traditional Databases. Aerospike Inc. unveiled the results of a petabyte-scale benchmark that illustrates its Real-time Data Platform delivering 4 million to 5 million transactions per second (TPS) with sub-millisecond latencies for read-only and mixed workloads on a remarkably small 20-node Amazon Web Services (AWS) cluster fueled by Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

