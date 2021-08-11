Why electric diffusers are the new scented candles
Cost-effective, decongesting and mood-setting, there are many reasons to love an electric diffuser. If you’ve ever been to the spa or for a massage, chances are in the corner of your treatment room, a little electric diffuser was puffing out clouds of soothing essential oils, making you feel all the more blissed out. You can get a slice of that zen magic at home, with brands including Aromatherapy Associates and Rituals launching electric diffusers for you to create a scented sanctuary be it in your bedroom, bathroom or home office.www.getthegloss.com
