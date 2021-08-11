Battle of Franklin Trust Announces New Tour

The Battle of Franklin Trust recently announced a new tour “Reconstruction and the Aftermath of War.”. The Battle of Franklin Trust recently announced a new tour “Reconstruction and the Aftermath of War.” The Tour will be offered on Fridays at Carnton at 10 a.m., and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The 90-minute, tour will be offered only in advance and online. David Stumpfl, who has worked for the BOFT for many years and studied political science at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, will be leading the tour.