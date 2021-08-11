Cancel
Morphew Hearing: Texts Show Missing Colorado Woman Was ‘Done’ With Marriage

By Emily Mashak
The second day of Colorado man Barry Morphew's four-day preliminary hearing shed light on the state of his marriage to Suzanne Morphew — and the day of her disappearance. Barry is accused of murdering Suzanne, who disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020, after reportedly going for a bike ride and never coming home. Investigators believe that she is no longer alive, although they have not recovered her body.

