Sharks’ Goaltending Suddenly Deep with Reimer & Hill Additions

By Brandon Seltenrich
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past three seasons, the San Jose Sharks have ranked near the bottom of the NHL in terms of goaltending, rolling out tandems of former goalie Martin Jones and a revolving door of different backup goalies. General manager Doug Wilson pulled out all the stops and tried to help Jones rebound and improve his game, but a third straight season with sub-NHL stats resulted in the buyout of the remaining three seasons on Jones’ contract, and the search for new goalies began. Wilson waited for the right names to become available, and wound up trading for Arizona Coyotes goalie Adin Hill, and signing unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie James Reimer, answering the Sharks’ goaltending question for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

