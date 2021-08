Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.