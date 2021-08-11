Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Adds Nintendo Switch as Timed Console Exclusive, Launches 2022
Reptile Games have announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be heading to Nintendo Switch. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk launches 2022 Windows PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch. As previously reported, players will be able to effectively skate around the world thanks to their jet-pack, tagging various surfaces with graffiti and avoiding cops. Along with grinding and tricks; players will also be able to boost, air-dash, and slide.nichegamer.com
