Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Adds Nintendo Switch as Timed Console Exclusive, Launches 2022

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReptile Games have announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be heading to Nintendo Switch. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk launches 2022 Windows PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch. As previously reported, players will be able to effectively skate around the world thanks to their jet-pack, tagging various surfaces with graffiti and avoiding cops. Along with grinding and tricks; players will also be able to boost, air-dash, and slide.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Jet Set Radio#Bomb Rush Mode#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Dreamscaper Nintendo Switch review

When I checked out Dreamscaper’s early access launch on PC, I knew it was something special right away. As with Curse of the Dead Gods before it, all I kept thinking was “Man, this would be so good on the handheld.” And now, just under a year later, developers Afterburner are here to prove me right with Dreamscaper on Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Nintendo Switch Sales Now Over 89.4 Million Units Since Launch

Game company Nintendo has revealed the number of sales made for the Switch console system. As part of Nintendo’s first quarter earnings reveal, the handheld console system hybrid has now garnered over 89.4 million sales since the day it launched. That is more than four years since March 3, 2017.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Is Getting Better At Free Post-Launch Content On Switch

Nintendo is notoriously slow to change, especially when it comes to connected experiences like multiplayer and online services. And while the company still certainly has a long way to go, we're starting to see small signs of a more modern Nintendo in how it's handling game updates for some of its first-party franchise titles like Mario Golf: Super Rush and New Pokemon Snap.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch sales slow year-on-year, as console nears 90m

Nintendo has now shifted 89.04m Switch consoles worldwide as of 30th June, though sales have slowed compared to this time last year. Shipments of the main Switch console actually increased year-on-year, though a fall for the Switch Lite model offset that, leading to an overall decrease for the last quarter of 21.7 percent.
Video GamesComicBook

Big Nintendo Switch Exclusive May Have Just Been Accidentally Leaked

A big upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive may have just been leaked, courtesy of a voice actor possibly working on the game. Nintendo has had a quiet 2021 so far, both in terms of new releases and announcements. That said, according to various reports and rumors, it has several unannounced games waiting in the wing and updates on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and more being prepared. Whether all of this is true or not, remains to be seen, but it does appear like one of the aforementioned "unannounced games" has leaked.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Darksiders III launches for Nintendo Switch in September

Darksiders III makes its Nintendo Switch debut on September 30th, THQ Nordic has announced. The Switch version of the game will come bundled with the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible add-ons. The former sends players into the Serpent Holes to remove an ancient threat and introduces new locations, puzzles, enemies, and unlockable weapon forms. While the latter pits players against 101 waves of enemies to earn new armor sets, enchantments, and rare crafting materials.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Change the Date and Time on Your Nintendo Switch

It’s 11 PM and your long-distance significant other has sent you 20 messages asking where you are. You realize that it’s Animal Crossing date night and you mixed up the time difference. A surge of panic overtakes you. How do you make sure this never happens again?. By default, the...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Axiom Verge 2 leads the many games launching on Nintendo Switch today

Long-awaited sequel Axiom Verge 2 will launch later today as part of a wave of indies primarily tied to Nintendo Switch. The original Axiom Verge is still one of the best and most unnerving Metroidvanias you can play today, so its direct successor (which is sort of a prequel) has set tongues wagging. As solo developer Thomas Happ clarified, while Axiom Verge 2's surprise launch was announced during today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, it's also launching on PS4 and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Just last week, Happ teased more about the game's multi-dimensional world, and now we're suddenly hours away from exploring it ourselves.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Launches on Nintendo Switch This Fall

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group, and Marvel Entertainment has recenlty announced the critically acclaimed LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is launching on Nintendo Switch in a few months. The game will be arriving on Nintendo Switch this coming October 8, 2021. It will feature an original story crossing...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Garden Story Launches Today on Nintendo Switch & PC

Cutesy top-down adventure game Garden Story from developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games launches today on PC and as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch, as revealed during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase Direct. In Garden Story, players fill the purple shoes of Concord, the youngest grape in...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Metal Slug Tactics launches for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022

As revealed in today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, publisher Dotemu and developer Leiker Studio announced that roguelike tactical RPG Metal Slug Tactics will launch for Nintendo Switch in addition to PC (Steam) in 2022. A new trailer, description, and screenshot set can be found below via Dotemu. The official website...
FIFAgamepur.com

Will NHL 22 be on the Nintendo Switch?

Like with the Madden, F1, and UFC series, EA Sports has not developed an NHL game for the Nintendo Switch since the platform launched in 2017. But will that change in 2021, even though some of the other EA Sports games will not receive a launch on the platform this year? It does not look to be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy