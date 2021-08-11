Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Adds Nintendo Switch as Timed Console Exclusive, Launches 2022

A big upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive may have just been leaked, courtesy of a voice actor possibly working on the game. Nintendo has had a quiet 2021 so far, both in terms of new releases and announcements. That said, according to various reports and rumors, it has several unannounced games waiting in the wing and updates on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and more being prepared. Whether all of this is true or not, remains to be seen, but it does appear like one of the aforementioned "unannounced games" has leaked.