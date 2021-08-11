How to Check Track Tension on a Compact Track Loader

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced the successful completion of a feasibility testing phase with a leading European passenger car manufacturer. According to the update, this marks the first phase of the joint proof of concept ("POC") project reported by the company on May 28, 2021. Completion of the first phase amounts to $40,000 out of total expected revenue of $120,000. Expected completion of the POC project is in the fourth quarter of 2021. The project aims to test the ability of Foresight's stereoscopic technology to enhance the European vehicle manufacturer's existing mono camera-based safety systems, which may allow the European vehicle manufacturer to take existing safety systems to the next level of autonomy. The project's second phase will consist of real-life testing. Following successful completion of the project and subject to its satisfactory outcome, the European vehicle manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight's solutions into its vehicle safety applications.