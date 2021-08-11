JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.