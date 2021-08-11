Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase has launched a product that lets its corporate clients send payment requests to its millions of retail customers through the bank's app and website. The service, called 'request for pay', went live last month and in recent days began a pilot with an unnamed fintech company, according to Reuters.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpmorgan Chase#Fintech Company#Reuters#Rtp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Brings FinTech Collaboration To The Next Level With Bento Buy

Financial institutions continue to embrace collaborations and integrations with FinTechs, but this week, U.S. Bank elevated that strategy with its FinTech acquisition. Plus, Brazil takes its next steps in open banking, and more bank-FinTech tie-ups emerge. U.S. Bank Acquires Bento Technologies. As more financial institutions embrace the opportunity to collaborate...
Businessfinextra.com

One snags $40m for middle-class digital banking service

One, the middle class-focused digital banking startup founded by former PayPal and Intuit CEO Bill Harris, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Progressive Investment Company. Obvious Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Core Innovation Capital joined the round for One, which is targeting an underserved market...
Economyprweek.com

The PR Week: 8.19.2021: Joe Evangelisti, JPMorgan Chase

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Joe Evangelisti, managing director, communications, JPMorgan Chase. Podcast topics:. 2:18 - Evangelisti talks about heading communications at a major international financial institution, working through the 2008 financial crisis, coming out in the...
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

JPMorgan Chase reportedly shuts down bank accounts of Bitcoin mining firm

Delaware-based Compass Mining offers U.S. citizens exposure to Bitcoin mining via its private infrastructure. American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has reportedly blocked all account activities of Compass Mining, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company based out of Delaware. The information came to light when Compass Mining CEO Whit Gibbs announced:. “Shoutout...
Businessfinextra.com

Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Revolut is launching a new earned wage access platform today called Payday. The platform will give employees track and have instant access the money they have already earned, but have not yet been paid for through a traditional salary system. As part of this launch, Revolut is partnering with UK...
Businessfinovate.com

Plaid Lands Funding from JP Morgan Private Capital & Amex

Financial data and infrastructure platform Plaid announced today that it received an undisclosed amount of new funding from J.P. Morgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners and Amex Ventures, which first invested in the California-based company in 2016. The new round boosts Plaid’s total funding somewhere north of $724 million. In...
Businessfinextra.com

FinClusive launches as a validation agent in Global Legal Entity Identifier System

Ubisecure, the leading Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuer known for its RapidLEI service, and FinClusive, a hybrid financial-/regulatory-technology company that enables digital access to accounts and payments with embedded full-stack financial crimes compliance, have announced a partnership to streamline registration of LEIs within FinClusive’s Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution for Know Your Customer (KYC) / Know Your Business (KYB) client onboarding, monitoring, and management.
BusinessInvestopedia

How Goldman Sachs Makes Money

Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks and financial services companies, generates money through its four primary operating segments: investment banking, institutional client services, investing and lending, and investment management.﻿﻿ Among the financial institutions that earned public notoriety during the banking crisis of 2007-08, few landed on their feet quite like Goldman Sachs (GS). The subprime mortgage fiasco simultaneously benefited and hampered the Wall Street firm, affording it unusual profits while making it a target for enormous amounts of short-term credit courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs became a net borrower and an emblem of everything diabolical about high finance.﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ Today, the firm sits atop a landscape of fewer, but larger, investment management and banking companies, each of them adept at making money by the billions.﻿﻿ It as a part of the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF.﻿﻿
Businessfinextra.com

Japanese technology giant Glory backs shared banking hubs startup OneBanks

Japanese technology group Glory is to become a cornerstone investor in OneBanks, a UK startup which has developed a low cost pop up kiosk which could replace bank branches in towns and communities where conventional bank branches have all but disappeared. With banks progressively moving away from the High Street,...
Businessfinextra.com

DriveWealth hires former eBay exec Harry Temkin as CIO

DriveWealth, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, is pleased to announce the hire of Harry Temkin as DriveWealth’s Chief Information Officer. Temkin brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services and e-commerce. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Seller Experience at eBay, managing an organization of over 300 people and the selling technology platform that supported over 1.5 billion active listings. Harry was also a critical member of the DriveWealth management team from 2015-2018, helping design and develop the innovative product and platform features that DriveWealth offers today. He will assume responsibility for advancing DriveWealth’s growth and business development outreach to the engineering and developer communities, and work closely with DriveWealth’s partners to continue innovating on the future of investing together.
Businessbankingexchange.com

US Bank, Congressional Bank Strike Fintech Partnership Deals

As technology upgrades become more and more important for banks post-pandemic, US Bank and Congressional Bank have become the latest to enter partnerships with fintech firms. US Bank has agreed to buy Bento Technologies, also known as Bento for Business, for an undisclosed fee. The deal is expected to complete...
Chase, MIPosted by
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Spotted

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $157.7 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Businessfinextra.com

UK neobank Kroo receives banking licence

Fresh from a £17.7 million funding round, UK social banking startup Kroo has received a restricted banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. The authorisation with restriction means that Kroo can accept deposits up to £50,000 in total. This ‘mobilisation’ phase allows new banks a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $125.00

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Zelle owner doubles down on marketing, targets older group

The digital money transfer service Zelle kicked off a new advertising campaign this month, rolling out a series of commercials centered around an American family. The company that owns Zelle, which is called Early Warning Services, has significantly boosted its marketing budget for that product this year, more than doubling it relative to each of the last two years, said Melissa Lowry, EWS's vice president of marketing and branding. She declined to specify a dollar amount.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $100.00

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.
modernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to Underweight

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,236 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy