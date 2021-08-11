Chatting all things Olympics with Julie-Anne Staehli
For Julie-Anne Staehli of Lucknow, Ont. life changed forever on July 3, when Athletics Canada named her to represent Canada’s Olympic team in the 5,000m in Tokyo. At first, she couldn’t believe it. But once the list of athletes going to Tokyo was published, she knew her dreams were written in stone. Then she embarked on a four-week journey, which started at altitude training camp in Flagstaff, Ariz. and ended at the finish line in National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan where she finished in 32nd place in 15:33.39.runningmagazine.ca
Comments / 0