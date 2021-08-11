Chatting all things Olympics with Julie-Anne Staehli

Ethiopian distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele shared in a video posted to his Instagram page that he will be competing in the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26. Recently Bekele’s marathon career has been bumpy. He has not finished a marathon since Berlin in 2019, where he ran the second-fastest time of all time, 2:01:41. In his past six races over the distance, he had three DNF’s, including Dubai in 2017, where he wanted to attack the world record, and Berlin in the same year. He has also battled injuries that forced him to withdraw from London in 2020 and the Ethiopian trials.