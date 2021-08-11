Cancel
Bring masks back | Still feeding ICE | Dems go big on budget

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article► From the Spokesman-Review — Here’s what you need to know about Washington’s new vaccine mandate — The proclamation applies to all employees of the governor’s 24 executive cabinet agencies and 30 small cabinet agencies. Inslee estimated Monday about 60,000 state employees fall into this category. It also includes independent contractors, service providers or volunteers on state property. It also applies to health care providers or employees in health care settings. The proclamation defines “health care provider” as anyone required by state law to have credentials to provide health care services, or anyone who is permitted to provide health care services but doesn’t need credentials and long-term care workers. Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Monday he estimated about 400,000 health care employees would fall under this mandate.

