New book tells the story of God’s creative splendor, humanity’s rebellion and God’s work to bring them back to the renewed garden. Even in pastoring a church, Mark Yoder hears people comment how much they "don't know or understand the Bible." The tragedy in that for him is not that these people cannot recite biblical material but because they do not know the overwhelming and captivating story of God and the history of his interaction with man. It is for this reason he has written “Garden to Garden: The Story of God and Us” (published by WestBow Press).