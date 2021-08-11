Cancel
Society

LETTER: A response on CRT

Daily Progress
 7 days ago

I am writing in response to a Letter to the Editor by Bert Nye from July 22. While I agree with the gist of Bert Nye’s opinion in “A house divided against itself...,” I would like to add a few clarifications. I believe that our school textbooks are wholly inadequate in the way they have left out facts about our racist past, especially about the time which followed emancipation. A few examples are the massacres of Wilmington and Tulsa, the effects of red-lining and the degree of hostility of white parents toward Black children trying to enter an integrated school—to name a few. To confront these things in a neutral and objective manner—and most importantly, to acknowledge that they happened—is not wallowing in the past; it is merely informing students how the brutality of racism has been a factor in the lives of Black people. Only recently have we seen attempts at memorializing Black people for either their contributions (Slave Memorial at the University of Virginia) or their suffering (Lynching memorial in Montgomery, Ala.).

