LETTER: A response on CRT

It is apparent that some who are against critical race theory do not really know what it is. Thus, I was happy to present some of the basics of this theory to the New Ulm Human Rights Commission on June 28. The questions and conversation that took place at this forum were very polite and respectful. However, a recent LTE by Ginifer Simon mischaracterized some the conversation that took place. I would encourage anybody to look at the complete YouTube recording of this event. Here I described seven common elements related to critical race theory. That was the purpose of the presentation. I also described four common misconceptions of this theory. I did my best to answer all questions as completely and respectfully as possible. Although some of the responses to questions may not have been what everybody wanted to hear, no questions were “side-stepped.” The focus was on critical race theory.