Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Axiom Verge 2 for PS4, Switch, and PC now available

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxiom Verge 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Epic Games Store for $19.99, developer Thomas Happ Games announced. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. Here is an overview of the game, via Thomas Happ Games:. About. Axiom Verge 2 is a...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Verge#Ps4#Game Design#Adventure Game#Playstation 4 Switch#Epic Games Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Xbox Game Pass on PC getting Hades, Curse of the Dead Gods this August

It’s time for another fall down the Xbox Game Pass for PC rabbit hole, as even more games come to the service’s PC incarnation this August. A great many games are coming on August 5, with seven major titles arriving on that day alone. The shining star of the month is Hades, which isn’t coming to the service until August 13. The game was widely acclaimed upon release, and is a truly engrossing rogue-lite that plenty of people will likely end up falling in love with now that they can sink hours into it at no extra cost.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Modern Metroid Axiom Verge 2 Shifts Dimensions in PS5, PS4 Trailer

When the original Axiom Verge released, it was sold on the premise that it was a Metroid game made by one man. It just so happened that it deployed right at the apex of the Metroidvania boom, and was one of the best around. The sequel, though, will expand massively on the sequel by introducing a dimension shifting mechanic.
Video GamesComicBook

Dead Space Remake Release Window Reportedly Revealed

When Electronic Arts and developer EA Motive announced a few weeks back that they would be bringing back the Dead Space franchise in the form of a remake of the original game, the one key detail that wasn't mentioned involved a release window. Without a launch date to go off of, many fans assumed that the project might still be quite far away from hitting store shelves. And while that still is true in some sense, a new report that has come about today has now given us an idea of when this new iteration of Dead Space will actually arrive.
Video GamesGematsu

Monster Crown launches October 12 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Monster taming RPG Monster Crown, which first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in July 2020, will fully launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 12, publisher Soedesco and developer Studio Aurum announced. Monster Crown has received over 40 updates since its Early Access...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Axiom Verge 2 leads the many games launching on Nintendo Switch today

Long-awaited sequel Axiom Verge 2 will launch later today as part of a wave of indies primarily tied to Nintendo Switch. The original Axiom Verge is still one of the best and most unnerving Metroidvanias you can play today, so its direct successor (which is sort of a prequel) has set tongues wagging. As solo developer Thomas Happ clarified, while Axiom Verge 2's surprise launch was announced during today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, it's also launching on PS4 and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Just last week, Happ teased more about the game's multi-dimensional world, and now we're suddenly hours away from exploring it ourselves.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Garden Story Out Now for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Rose City Games and developer Picogram announced the action RPG, Garden Story, is now available for Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and Epic Games Store. Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Axiom Verge 2 Launches Later Today

Axiom Verge was a true sleeper hit when it launched back in 2015. Solo designer Tom Happ’s love letter to classic 2D Metroid games inundated its audience in a world brimming with creepy, sci-fi creatures while maintaining that nostalgic NES/SNES aesthetic. Axiom Verge 2 was first announced during a Nintendo Indies Showcase in 2019. So, it’s fitting that the anticipated Metroid-like would premiere once again. The sequel looks even more intense than the previous entry.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Glyph Now Available on PC via Steam

It took a while but it’s finally here. Glyph is now available on PC through Steam. In the game, players take on the role of Glyph, a sphere that mainly rolls but has extra features. Old school gamers should be familiar with its mechanics since it’s like Marble Madness. While the game is ideal for those who want to do speed runs, it offers casual players with vast levels for exploration and collection.
Video GamesIGN

The First 15 Minutes of Axiom Verge 2 Gameplay

Check out the first 15 minutes of Axiom Verge 2, the new dual-dimensional Metroidvania from developer Thomas Happ. Axiom Verge 2 is part of the same story as the original Axiom Verge but is a completely new game: new characters, new powers, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original. Axiom Verge 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Axiom Verge 2 gets surprise release

Axiom Verge 2, the much-anticipated Metroidvania sequel from one-man development studio Thomas Happ, releases today, August 11th. Happ made the surprise announcement on his Twitter account. Depending on when you’re reading this, it may already be out on your platform of choice. At time of writing, you can purchase it from the Nintendo Switch shop, but the PlayStation 4 and Epic Games storefronts still list it as coming soon. A planned PlayStation 5 version, however, will not be out today. That’s still “coming soon.”
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Axiom Verge 2, Boyfriend Dungeon, and Garden Story Release During Switch Event

Nintendo premiered the modern virtual gaming presentation among major companies, and after an absolutely painful one from Xbox yesterday lacking in substance, style, and accuracy, they delivered a command performance to show how it's done. Headlining the event was three multi-platform game releases happening right after the show, with Axiom Verge 2, Boyfriend Dungeon, and Garden Story releases all announced to be happening today.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Launches This Winter for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Yacht Club Games and developer Vine announced Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter. Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure mashup like none other! Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment, and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes, and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon!
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Axiom Verge 2 review

What is it? An open-ended platformer set in an intricate alien environment. Reviewed on Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2060. I can remember the last time I felt excited for a Metroidvania. It was Axiom Verge, a game inspired more by the original Metroid than the other half of the equation, Symphony of the Night. Like Metroid, Axiom was set in a dark, mysterious world that felt particularly open to investigation, in part thanks to a device called the Axiom Disruptor. This was a gun that let you ‘hack’ parts of the game world, turning foes into friends or clearing glitched-out obstacles. Never mind that it was really another disguised key in a genre crammed with overt and covert locks, it gave the illusion of letting the player mess rebelliously with the game code.
Video GamesGematsu

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites launches September 9

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on September 9, publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward announced. Limited Run Games will release an exclusive physical edition of BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites for PlayStation 5, PlayStation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy