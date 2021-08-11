Axiom Verge 2 for PS4, Switch, and PC now available

When Electronic Arts and developer EA Motive announced a few weeks back that they would be bringing back the Dead Space franchise in the form of a remake of the original game, the one key detail that wasn't mentioned involved a release window. Without a launch date to go off of, many fans assumed that the project might still be quite far away from hitting store shelves. And while that still is true in some sense, a new report that has come about today has now given us an idea of when this new iteration of Dead Space will actually arrive.