Loop Hero coming to Switch in 2021

Funselektor Labs Inc. Revealed this week they will be releasing Art Of Rally both on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is a snug and tight racing game that, in it's own style, meshes both complex and realistic driving mechanics together while offering a soothing, minimalist aesthetic to racing. Mixing them together has created a much more stylised experience that harkens back to the golden age of rally car racing. The game has been out on PC for nearly a year, and now it will be coming to consoles this week. We got the latest trailer for you here showing off how the game will look when it arrives, along with a bit of info on the game itself. A PlayStation version is still being planned for later this year.