Loop Hero coming to Switch in 2021

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Devolver Digital and developer Four Quarters will release Loop Hero for Switch in 2021, the companies announced. Loop Hero first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on March 4. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. The Lich has thrown...

www.gematsu.com

#Devolver Digital#Loop Hero For Switch#The Humble Store
