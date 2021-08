It was a beautiful Thursday evening. The sun was setting over the Ramona Valley, and 14 wineries came together for a night of tasting, eating, listening, learning and smiling. Over 150 people came from all over San Diego County, Orange County and Los Angeles to taste wine from the Ramona Valley Wine Region. Some came because they had never had Ramona wine before, some because they frequent the local wineries, and others because their wife or girlfriend made them. But fun was had by all.