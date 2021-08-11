Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Man allegedly stole truck from home where woman was later found slain

By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bemidji, Minnesota, man has been charged with stealing a truck from the home of a Stone Lake area woman whose death last spring is still under investigation as a homicide. Manly Michael McDermott, 28, is charged in Sawyer County Court with taking and driving a 2001 white Ford F150 truck from the residence of the late 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin on Hungry Lake Road, Town of Sand Lake, on March 21 without the owner’s consent.

