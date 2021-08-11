Need help creating YouTube Videos to grow your business?

Cancel
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times
Cover picture for the articleAn announcement from Tacoma-Pierce Chamber of Commerce. We invite you to join Grow with Google on Aug. 17 (8am via Zoom) for a fun and informative webinar on how to Use YouTube to Grow Your Business. Get best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to create a YouTube channel that attracts your target audience, best practices for video concepting, shooting, and editing, and how to measure the results. With the support of YouTube and their video marketing know-how you’ll be ready to create powerful videos for your business.

