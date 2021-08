Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva will box each other even if we don’t like it. Apparently, Tito Ortiz is itching for a return to action. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is looking to make his comeback to combat sports this Fall, but this time, it’s not in an Octagon. Ortiz is transitioning to the boxing ring and a familiar name will join him. After a successful bout against Julio Cesar Chavez in June, Anderson Silva is expected to box Ortiz in a Triller event Sept. 11.