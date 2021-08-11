Friday the 13th Is Coming – Wyoming’s Big Superstition Is Sharp

Feature image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Friday the 13th is upon us, and while many of us will sit down with a bowl of popcorn and watch Jason Voorhees (or his mom…or Roy Burns) tear through some unsuspecting teenagers, one in four Americans are superstitious and some plan accordingly around the holiday to make it as safe as possible. So, what is it about the day that makes airlines lower their ticket prices, has drivers clicking their seat belts more, and workers scheduling the day off? My inner geek wanted to get to the bottom of the myth, and well, like most superstitions and fears, Friday the 13th seems to be rooted in a combination of different religious events.