Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Self-Help Book: Practical Ways To Never Stop Growing

wcbe.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Self Help Book: 6 Practical Ways to Never Stop Growing, author and coach Jared Graybeal outlines six practical ways to live a life of constant growth while avoiding stagnation or burnout: Confidence. Competence. Clarity. Character. Connections. Commitment. This short, insightful guide is filled with inspiration and encouragement, and is designed to give you the perspective you’re looking for, no matter what’s going on in your life. Jared joins Maureen to discuss his new book, and how listeners can begin to be reenergized to never stop growing.

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fitness#Self Help Book#Marketing Agency#Nasm#Crossfit Level#Superfit Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Books That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

In Start With Why, Simon Sinek shares multiple stories about successful companies, their visions, and why they have been successful (or not). When beginning a business, a strong “why” – knowing where one’s passion lies – is essential. Start With Why helps entrepreneurs figure out how to inspire customers and retain their loyalty.
Books & LiteratureGrand Forks Herald

Dear Friend: A book is rewritten every time it is read

Every popular book gets both one-star and five-star ratings. Often the accompanying review offers reasonable justification for the rating. If you assume these are impartial reviews, then the rating reflects, at least partially, the disposition of the person reviewing the book. Each person reading a book reads it differently despite reading the same words. It is almost as if the book is rewritten each time it is read.
HealthPosted by
Glamour

Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Practicing Soul Care, Not Just Self-Care

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a wild woman. Not wild in the traditional sense, exactly, but a woman who is confident that she can master everything she takes on. She's so confident, in fact, that the businesswoman, pastor, motivational speaker, and best-selling author has named the final chapter in her latest book, Woman Evolve: Break Up With Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life, “Wild Woman.”
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

Book helps children overcome negativity

WELLEN PARK — Taylor Ranch Elementary teachers Carrie Koontz and Amy Swen celebrated one year of their first published book, “Scooter and the Muttering Monster,” on Aug. 1. “Sometimes we will pop into each others classroom and say ‘remember when we wrote a book?,’” Koontz said. Written by Koontz, a...
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

How This Entrepreneur Finally Stopped the Cycle of Self-Sabotage

There's nothing more frustrating than having the desire to be somewhere in life, watching others posting about their successes, but personally going in circles, frustrated and unable to break free. Self-sabotage was something that I embodied like a pro for many years, and while I still experience it to a certain level, these days it doesn't stay around for long.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Self-help titles cover topics faced by all

Hot off the press and new to our shelves are some new nonfiction titles that can help you be your best you. “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” by Anna Sale will give you tools you need to have those conversations you’ve been putting off. Sale is the founder and host of WNYC’s award winning podcast called Death, Sex and Money, and Let’s Talk about Hard Things. She uses the best of what she’s learned from her podcast to discuss the tough topics that all of us face.
Mental HealthADDitude

A Daily Plan to Practice Empowering Self-Talk

Metacognition is the executive function (EF) that helps us reflect on and manage our thoughts, attention, effort, organizational skills, and emotions. It is the internal dialogue that tells a student, “You’ve done work like this before; you can do it again.”. When a child with ADHD says, “I can’t do...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

One book you MUST not miss out on reading!

I have been out of touch with my reading habit (or maybe all good habits in general, courtesy: pathetic work-life balance) for as long as I can remember. I slipped from being a person who read a book a week to not being able to finish a book, and trust me, it hurts to become aware of that.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Tell if Your Self-Care Practice is Really a Pseudo-Regulator

Self care looks different for different people. “For one person, taking a bath may give them the opportunity to be present and to show care toward their body, and for another, looking at their body in the bath may prompt self-criticism, or they may stress about all the things they could be doing instead,” says licensed marriage and family therapist, Saba Harouni Lurie, LMFT. Likewise, seeing friends and family could bring joy for some, while it could be painful for others. It all comes down to whether the activities in question are functioning as self care or pseudo-regulators.
Internetmakeuseof.com

5 Ways to Grow More Confidence and Boost Your Self Esteem Online

You don't have to be born with confidence and high self-esteem. There are ways to learn and discover those qualities of self-love within yourself. Confidence is hard to build and can be broken by the oddest of things. The pandemic itself has left people with self-doubt, and struggling to regain the power they felt within themselves. The good news is that the foundations of confidence, self-esteem, and self-love are still solid within each and every one of us. These resources will help you find them and rebuild the best version of yourself.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

7 Ways To Tap Into Your Personal Power And Find Success

“For many of us, feelings of deficiency are right around the corner. It doesn’t take much—just hearing of someone else’s accomplishments, being criticized, getting into an argument, making a mistake at work—to make us feel that we are not okay.”—Tara Brach, Ph.D. Feeling deficient at work can throw us into...
EconomyRegister Citizen

12 truths every successful entrepreneur knows

A person's success is determined by the way he thinks and acts. These truths are indispensable in the mind of every entrepreneur who is getting the results they want. It is no big secret that really successful people have a different mindset and are willing to do what the rest are not. There are certain truths that can truly impact the way we view our current situation and where we are going. These are just some of them.
EconomyNew Haven Register

Stop Self-Sabotage and Imposter Syndrome With These 7 Simple Ideas

We are all born a “nobody.” We all must start at the beginning to build ourselves up. But it doesn’t always feel that way. When I first entered my industry, I felt the same imposter syndrome that many people do. I worried that I wasn’t good enough, or wasn’t worth taking seriously. When more experienced peers criticized me, I felt beaten down and struggled to find the motivation to get back up.
psychologytoday.com

5 Steps Toward Creating the Life You Want

Taking responsibility for yourself and owning your life are the first steps in developing a "hero mindset." A serious medical diagnosis or another unexpected life disruption can spark reflection on what kind of life you really want. Know yourself; be honest about what you want; 'vision' what you want; and...
AmazonPosted by
30Seconds

​Where Does Confidence Come From? 5 Insights About Self-Confidence to Help You Grow

Is confidence inborn or acquired? Is it nature or nurture? Here are a few insights about confidence that may help you see it more clearly and experience it more readily:. Experience: Through experience and training – trial and error and repeating patterns – you gain confidence. Even when you are skilled in a given area, it is only with years of experience that you become confident in yourself and your accomplishments.
Mental HealthInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Use This 4-Word Question Every Day to Build Stronger Relationships

I once read an excerpt from a book by Douglas Conant, the business executive who helped turn around Campbell's Soup, and it always stuck with me. Conant was extolling the value of "touchpoints," those brief interactions that can build relationships and change the way people think about themselves and others. Building on that theme, he shared the story of a counselor by the name of Neil MacKenna. MacKenna was tasked with helping people who had recently lost their jobs.
LifestyleHGTV

Why Crafts Are a Great Way to Practice Self Care

Sure crafting is relaxing and creative, but did you know it can also improve your mental health and well-being? Learn more about how scrapbooking and knitting may be a form of self-care. Some of our ideas may surprise you.
Park City, UTPark Record

Ex-Mormon exclaimes ‘Holy S—, We’re Alive’ in new self-help book

The title of Doug Cartwright’s book, “Holy S—, We’re Alive,” hit the ex-Mormon and former millionaire after he came down from his first psychedelic experience in 2017. “I was experiencing the universe from a cosmic perspective, and when it brought me back into my life, I thought, ‘Holy s—, we’re...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

What Maya Angelou's Daily Routine Can Teach Entrepreneurs About the Importance of Truly Recharging

Maya Angelou had a routine. Every day, the celebrated author would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and have coffee. Then, it was straight to her makeshift office: a bare bones hotel room with a dictionary, a bible and a bottle of sherry. As she once told an interviewer: “I try to get there around 7, and I work until 2 in the afternoon. If the work is going badly, I stay until 12:30. If it’s going well, I’ll stay as long as it’s going well.” When she finished, she’d go home, read over what she wrote and then totally put it out of mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy