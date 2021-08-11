The Self-Help Book: Practical Ways To Never Stop Growing
In The Self Help Book: 6 Practical Ways to Never Stop Growing, author and coach Jared Graybeal outlines six practical ways to live a life of constant growth while avoiding stagnation or burnout: Confidence. Competence. Clarity. Character. Connections. Commitment. This short, insightful guide is filled with inspiration and encouragement, and is designed to give you the perspective you’re looking for, no matter what’s going on in your life. Jared joins Maureen to discuss his new book, and how listeners can begin to be reenergized to never stop growing.www.wcbe.org
