Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AT&T teams with Kigen to scale mobile IoT

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T teamed with UK-based Arm subsidiary Kigen to help enterprises streamline supply chains and improve access to integrated SIM capabilities, a move bolstering the US operator’s IoT offering. In a statement, the pair remarked their work aims to help enterprises seeking to use SIM, eSIM and integrate SIM (iSIM). AT&T...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Mobile#Iot Devices#Esim#At T#Arm#Sim#Lte#Nb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Businessinputmag.com

T-Mobile will finish devouring Sprint by the middle of next year

Following months of sunsetting the Sprint brand, T-Mobile is now moving to erase the last vestiges of the actual network. As multiple outlets have confirmed, Sprint’s 3G CDMA will end on January 1, 2022, while LTE users will be grandfathered into T-Mobile coverage by June 30 of that year. “To...
TechnologyAndroid Authority

The best Metro by T-Mobile deals

Metro by T-Mobile is the no-contract subsidiary of T-Mobile that was previously known as MetroPCS. Whatever name it uses, it has some excellent deals on both plans and phones. We have the best current Metro by T-Mobile deals you can get right now. Many of the deals are in-store only, so you’ll need to check your location carefully.
Technologytelecoms.com

Uncarrier T-Mobile unable to protect customer data

US operator T-Mobile has confirmed that a hacker has accessed nearly 50 million customer records. The self-styled Uncarrier revealed late on Tuesday that 7.8 million current postpaid customers are affected, as are more than 40 million former and prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile. The data...
BusinessBakersfield Now

T-Mobile to shut down Sprint's LTE network next year

WASHINGTON (SBG) - T-Mobile has confirmed that the phone company will be shutting down Sprint's LTE network next year. T-Mobile has announced its plans to shut down Sprint's LTE network by June 30, 2022, as confirmed by. . After completing its merger with Sprint in April 2020, T-Mobile has expanded...
Technologyarxiv.org

Covert, Low-Delay, Coded Message Passing in Mobile (IoT) Networks

We introduce a gossip-like protocol for covert message passing between Alice and Bob as they move in an area watched over by a warden Willie. The area hosts a multitude of Internet of (Battlefield) Things (Io\b{eta}T) objects. Alice and Bob perform random walks on a random regular graph. The Io\b{eta}T objects reside on the vertices of this graph, and some can serve as relays between Alice and Bob. The protocol starts with Alice splitting her message into small chunks, which she can covertly deposit to the relays she encounters. The protocol ends with Bob collecting the chunks. Alice may encode her data before the dissemination. Willie can either perform random walks as Alice and Bob do or conduct uniform surveillance of the area. In either case, he can only observe one relay at a time. We evaluate the system performance by the covertness probability and the message passing delay. In our protocol, Alice splits her message to increase the covertness probability and adds (coded) redundancy to reduce the transmission delay. The performance metrics depend on the graph, communications delay, and code parameters. We show that, in most scenarios, it is impossible to find the design parameters that simultaneously maximize the covertness probability and minimize the message delay.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After creating quite the conundrum for DISH and its Boost customers with the Sprint network sunset dates, T-Mobile is apparently ditching phone leases for Sprint customers as well, according to an internal memo leaked by the T-Mo Report.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Reliance Industries eyes T-Mobile Netherlands move

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries was rumoured to be assessing a bid for T-Mobile Netherlands, an operation apparently put up for sale last month by majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom for around €4 billion to €5 billion. Bloomberg reported Reliance Industries was evaluating the opportunity alongside advisers, with no final decision made...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon integrates BlueJeans with Apple Health

Verizon integrated its BlueJeans Telehealth app with Apple Health, a further sign the medical market is a primary growth vector for the operator’s videoconferencing business. In a statement, Verizon explained patients will be able to securely share information including heart rate and sleep patterns collected by their iPhones or Apple...
Cell PhonesLight Reading

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked

We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement.
Public Healthmobileworldlive.com

AT&T managers told to vaccinate

AT&T issued a requirement for managers to prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (coronavirus) before entering a work location, responding to a recent surge in cases. An operator representative told Mobile World Live it took the step following consultations with medical experts and feedback from staff. AT&T implemented...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Intel recruits telecom veteran to run HR

Intel appointed Christy Pambianchi (pictured) EVP and chief people officer two days after Verizon announced her departure from her role as the head of operator’s human resources (HR) unit. Pambianchi starts her new position on 7 September, reporting to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. In a statement announcing the appointment, Gelsinger...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile trials fibre in NYC

T-Mobile US began piloting a gigabit fibre service in New York City, pitching it into competition with Verizon, Charter Communications and more than 12 other ISPs. Speaking at an annual technology conference hosted by investment bank Oppenheimer, T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik explained the operator is leasing fibre lines in Manhattan for what he described as a limited trial.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon appeases detractors with Tracfone promises

High-profile opponents of a $6.25 billion Verizon deal to buy MVNO Tracfone withdrew their objections after the operator pledged to continue backing low-income support scheme Lifeline and extend it to include 5G. In a statement, trade union Communications Workers of America (CWA) explained it had scrapped its formal opposition to...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Singtel maintains 5G, digital focus as Covid cases rise

Singtel returned to profit in its fiscal Q1 2021/2022 (ending 30 June), with growth driven by an improved performance in Australia, a turnaround at Bharti Airtel and rising ARPU in key markets. In an earnings statement, group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon explained an easing of Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions improved the...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Baidu looks to AI cloud unit for growth

Chinese internet giant Baidu used its Q2 earnings call to forecast strong demand for AI cloud services to help drive 8 per cent to 19 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the current quarter and core advertising sales to increase at a similar rate. Revenue is predicted to come in...
Cell Phonesinforisktoday.com

T-Mobile USA Investigates Possible Data Breach

T-Mobile USA says it is investigating a claim that as many as 100 million accounts may have been compromised in a data breach. Some of the data, around 30 million Social Security and driver's license numbers, has been put up for sale on a well-known forum for trading stolen data. The price is six bitcoins, or around $286,000.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections

Verizon expanded a partnership with data centre giant Equinix to bolster its software-defined interconnect (SDI) product, a move meant to automate cloud connectivity for the operator’s enterprise and public sector customers. The partnership will enable organisations to connect their multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet-based networks to hundreds of cloud,...
Congress & Courtsmobileworldlive.com

US senators target Apple, Google with app market move

A trio of US Senators set out proposed legislation designed to boost competition in the mobile app market, and challenge the apparent dominant position of Apple and Google. The cross-party US Open Apps Market Act document was introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar. It is also backed by FCC commissioner Brendan Carr alongside a number of technology sector organisations and consumer interest groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy