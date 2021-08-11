Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Planning Board Vacancy

plainville.ma.us
 8 days ago

The Town has a vacancy on the Planning Board starting immediately. The Planning Board issues special permits and development permits as required by the zoning bylaws, and subdivision and "Form A" plan approvals as required by the subdivision control law. The Board works to update zoning regulations when needed and performs master planning to ensure the welfare of the community as a whole. The Planning Board and Select Board will meet jointly on 08/16/2021 at 6:00 pm to vote on the appointment, which will expire after the next Town election.

www.plainville.ma.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Planning Board Vacancy#Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

County commission grills park director on budget numbers

The Geauga County Budget Commission on Monday approved the Geauga Park District’s 2022 budget after putting Executive Director John Oros on the hot seat. The commission made up of County Auditor Charles E. Walder, Treasurer Christopher P. Hitchcock and Prosecutor James R. Flaiz, grilled Mr. Oros on the 2022 budget and reduced one of the park district’s 1-mill levy to 0.36 mill to account for a $1.9 million gap in the spending plan.
Politicstownofdavidson.org

Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board will hold a rescheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. via a Zoom format. For a preliminary agenda and accompanying materials, please see the town's meeting agenda webpage. For those interested in viewing the meeting, access the zoom webinar here.
Callaway, FLcityofcallaway.com

CDBG-DR GRANT APPLICATION HEARING

The City of Callaway Board of Commissioners is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for Hurricane Michael Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery funds under the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program- Round 2. The Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program is designed to provide funding for local governments to carry out strategic and high-impact activities to rebuild and harden infrastructure to prevent or reduce losses in future disasters.
Public Healthnisd.net

Board votes to implement temporary facemask mandate

In the interest of student and staff health and safety, the Northside ISD Board of Trustees voted to implement a temporary facemask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors at district facilities and on school buses. This mandate goes into effect Monday, Aug. 23. Trustees authorized the district’s...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Councilwoman Post appointed to statewide panel

County commissioners around the state for some time have been fighting against pre-emptions (state or federal laws that eliminate or reduce the authority of local jurisdictions on a given issue), and each year there are more of these laws put in place. Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post has been appointed...
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Board to consider revised virus plan

The Ketchikan School Board will meet again Wednesday to consider approving the Ketchikan School District’s Start Strong 2021 COVID-19 mitigation plan, one week and one day before school begins for the year. The version of the plan up for consideration on Wednesday was revised on Friday, when members of the...
Politicstheweektoday.com

Select Board invites public input on block grant projects

Wareham is eligible to apply for $825,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, and the Select Board is inviting members of the public to share their thoughts on the potential uses of the money during its upcoming meeting on Aug. 24. Jaime Rebhan-Buckminster of Community Opportunities Group, the firm that...
Multnomah County, ORmultco.us

Board appoints first Preschool for All Advisory Committee

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners appointed 15 early childhood advocates to the Preschool for All Advisory Committee Thursday, Aug. 12, marking another milestone since voters passed the Preschool for All ballot measure in November 2020. Each committee member will serve a two-year term. The committee will provide guidance and...
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Kuttner named to Rockport Planning Board

ROCKPORT — Peter Kuttner was chosen unanimously by selectmen to serve on the Planning Board. "I'm very interested in issues of resilience, affordable housing (and) climate change," said Kuttner before being appointed by selectmen at their meeting last Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to getting involved in a lot of the issues that face this town and other towns across the state and partnering with other groups in town who are interested in the same issues."
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Planning Board approves site plan continuations

WILMINGTON — At the Planning Board meeting last Tuesday night, the board continued several public hearings for site plan review, stormwater management permits, and more across town. The first was for 225 Andover St., where the revisions to the plan included moving the self-storage facility and increasing the number of...
mebaneenterprise.com

Planning Board recommends proposed Meadowstone Townhomes development

At the August Mebane Planning Board meeting, the appointed advisory committee recommended the establishment of a residential conditional zone on three properties totaling 25.58 acres along Ben Wilson Road. The three properties in question are located at 900, 1002, and 1010 Ben Wilson Road - an area to the immediate east of Mebane Oaks Road in western Orange County that is already experiencing considerable residential development and growth pressure. The proposed development will be called Meadowstone Townhomes.
HealthMountain Xpress

Vaya Health board plans Aug. 27 retreat

The Board of Directors of Vaya Health amended the 2021 Schedule of Meetings to extend the Aug. 26 meeting by an additional day. The Vaya Board of Directors will conduct a regular Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26 and a retreat session on Friday, Aug. 27, via electronic communication (real-time two-way audio and/or visual communication, i.e. telephone and WebEx).
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County Board of Supervisors looking to fill vacancies

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors is seeking candidates to fill vacancies on the following county advisory bodies. For more information on advisory bodies, specific vacancies and to submit an application, visit: www.yolocounty.org (go to Government > Advisory Bodies), call the Clerk of the Board’s office (530) 666-8195 or contact your Yolo County Supervisor.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Lakewood seeks to fill one Planning Commission vacancy

A press release from City of Lakewood. The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill one vacancy on the Planning Commission. This vacancy will fill an unexpired term through December 15, 2023. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The role of the Planning Commission is...
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

School board could vote on consolidation plan Thursday

When the Christian County School Board meets Thursday night, they could decide on whether to go forward with consolidation of the two public high schools. On the agenda is discussion and possible approval of a project application form for construction of a 289,000 square foot facility that could serve up to 2,500 students at a total estimated cost of just under $115 million.
Madison, NHconwaydailysun.com

Madison Planning Board gets earful on STRs

MADISON — Some attendees at the planning board meeting Wednesday said they want to see short-term rentals banned, while others said they ought to be regulated. The planning board was to take up the issue Aug. 4, but the board, concerned about having a crowd in the small town hall meeting room during the COVID-19 pandemic, postponed it to Wednesday, when it could be held at the elementary school gym.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Board to discuss return to school plan

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Central Office, 108 Washington St. The only item on the agenda is the county's return to school plan. The meeting will be virtual and livestreamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia. Public comment may be...
Food & Drinksyoursun.com

Plan board to consider new mobile vending rules

VENICE — The City Council’s summer break continues but the Planning Commission is getting back to work next week. One of the items on Tuesday’s agenda is revisions to the regulations adopted last year to allow mobile food vending while restaurants were dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. A law that went...
Littleton, NHtownoflittleton.org

Committee Vacancies

EMS Commission – One (1) one year term Budget Committee (Chair or Board Member) and One (1) one year term Resident. All interested persons should contact Vicki Potter at 603-444-3996 Extension 1010, or email [email protected] no later than August 19, 2021 before 4:00pm. Please provide a letter of intent as to why you are interested in being appointed along with any relevant experience.
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Developer continues legal fight with Northborough Planning Board

NORTHBOROUGH — For the second time in seven months, a developer has appealed a decision of the Northborough Planning Board in state Land Court. Attorneys for the Gutierrez Company filed their latest appeal on July 23 after the board’s decision to reject plans to subdivide a site at 0 and 301 Bartlett St. in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy