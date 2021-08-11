Planning Board Vacancy

The Town has a vacancy on the Planning Board starting immediately. The Planning Board issues special permits and development permits as required by the zoning bylaws, and subdivision and "Form A" plan approvals as required by the subdivision control law. The Board works to update zoning regulations when needed and performs master planning to ensure the welfare of the community as a whole. The Planning Board and Select Board will meet jointly on 08/16/2021 at 6:00 pm to vote on the appointment, which will expire after the next Town election.