Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...