Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guitar

Qualities you need to look for when buying an acoustic guitar

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefrain From Making Some Common Mistakes That People Make When Buying An Acoustic Guitar. When it comes to buying a Guitar, most people make the common mistake of buying the first one they see mostly because it looks attractive. What eventually happens is that the guitar does not suit them and they end up being demotivated. Believe it or not, when it comes to guitar, you actually have to buy one that suits you as not all of them are the same. If you are looking to buy an acoustic guitar then look for the below qualities to ensure that you are buying one that is right for you.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Guitars#Rock Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
TravelMusicRadar.com

Rathbone debuts the stylish, affordable ‘No.6‘ parlour acoustic guitars

Rathbone has just made the market for compact and affordable acoustic guitars that little bit hotter with its very handsome and sensibly priced 'No. 6' parlour acoustics. There are two options in the lineup, one a classic all-mahogany build, the other a little more exotic, paring a solid Englemann spruce top with a bocote back and sides, with both instrument's bodies finished in with tidy binding and sporting slotted headstocks.
Guitarguitar.com

The best electric guitars to buy in 2021: 10 best guitars for jazz

Looking for your next jazz guitar? Look no further than this list, where we’ve compiled 10 of the best electric guitars for jazz in 2021, from traditional to modern models. What to look for in the best electric guitars for jazz. The best electric guitars for jazz have to walk...
LifestyleGuitar World Magazine

Best guitar cases and gigbags 2021: 10 top picks from budget to ultimate, acoustic to electric

No matter how carefully you handle your guitar, those cunning bedfellows destiny and gravity will catch you out eventually, resulting in a mishap that leaves your instrument bruised and your ego battered. So don’t waste any time – invest in some protection now. The best guitar cases and gigbags are designed to give you peace of mind whether you’re heading to your mate’s for a jamming session or headlining a festival – and, thankfully, they don’t have to cost the earth.
MusicGuitar Player

A Brief Guide to Acoustic Guitar Tonewoods

The tonewoods used in the creation of an acoustic guitar are critical to how it sounds, as the instrument’s top, back and sides have the greatest overall effect on tone. The top is the soundboard that pumps air into a resonance chamber formed by the back and sides. “With tops, density and weight are particularly significant, while the weight-to-strength ratio, as well as the shape, are important regarding the reflective back and sides,” explains Santa Cruz Guitar Company founder Richard Hoover.
Musicguitar.com

Guitar Recording FAQ: How to make acoustic guitars work in a band mix

My acoustic guitar recordings sound great on their own but they don’t sit well in a band mix. What am I doing wrong?. Capturing natural and balanced acoustic guitar recordings is something that requires skill and practice. Having done so, it can be dispiriting when you discover that context is everything, and sometimes you have to make things sound worse to make them sound better.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Eric Bibb: “I love cheapo guitars that have a unique quality. They’ll tell you what songs they want to play“

Eric Bibb is one gifted blues guitar player. His style is rooted in folk, in the Delta, and animated by the acoustic guitar’s natural resonance. In his hands, the guitar can sit down low and earthy, Bibb plucking with his thumb as though fishing for bass notes in the mud, or it can be bright and lyrical, harmonics popping off the ‘board, but it’s almost always got a sense of forward motion, a groove to suit all tempos.
Electronicsacousticguitar.com

2021 Roundup of Acoustic Guitar Pickups and Microphones

Acoustic guitar pickups have the all-but-impossible task of replicating the unplugged sound of the guitar itself. To do this, they need to sound as neutral as possible while not producing feedback during live performances. For years, many acoustic guitarists have avoided electronics all together due to the problems of unnatural sound, feedback, and other issues related to plugging in. But recent advancements in pickup technology have made the sound of a plugged-in acoustic guitar downright desirable.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Gwenifer Raymond on American primitive fingerstyle, spooky tunings and the morbid potential of the acoustic guitar

Gwenifer Raymond’s rich, powerful solo acoustic instrumental music first took flight with her debut album, You Never Were Much Of A Dancer. A 13-song flurry of acoustic guitar and banjo compositions – very much in the vein of the big hitters of American primitive, John Fahey and Jack Rose – the set was a riveting demonstration of her often-blistering playing.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

How music collectives like Paul Hourican of Ireland’s Blackbird Sounds inspire creativity

When you hear the term “music collective,” you may immediately see visions of artists at Woodstock, sitting in a circle, jamming away to their experimental musical sounds. And in many ways, this image does indeed accurately reflect the core concept of a music collective. However, a deeper understanding of the term can be found in the goals of the groups and the artists within the collectives themselves.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Gibson Les Paul Studio Giveaway!

Spice up your studio with this Gibson Les Paul Studio, a set of KRK ROKIT 5 G4 Monitors, & more!. The Les Paul Studio embodies the essential Les Paul features with enhancements for playability and tonal versatility. The rosewood fingerboard and slim taper mahogany neck provide effortless playability and comfort. The 490R and 498T pickups provide tight, high-output humbucking performance and the two push-pull pots offer additional coil-tapping options. Now available in four fun finishes: Smokehouse Burst, Tangerine Burst, Wine Red and Ebony.
Shoppingacousticguitar.com

May 2021 Acoustic Guitar Auction Report

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar. A 1943 Martin 000-18, a 1999 custom engraved National Tricone Style 4, a 1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3, and a 2008 Collings D42 were highlights among the 19 guitars sold in Acoustic Guitar’s most recent online instrument auction, which ran from May 13 through May 27. Nearly 100 bidders participated, also purchasing instruments from esteemed small shops Santa Cruz, Lowden, Goodall, and Hill; individual luthiers Jeff Jewitt and Peter Wicklund; international powerhouses Taylor, Gibson, and Alvarez-Yairi; and brands that are gone but hardly forgotten, Langejans, Mossman, and Tacoma.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Song ‘Can’t Let Go’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single, "Can't Let Go," ahead of their upcoming album Raise the Roof. The song was originally written by Randy Weeks and recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Williams' version of the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Woodstock Performance Commemorated in New Bobblehead Release

Almost 53 years after Jimi Hendrix’s iconic Woodstock performance, fans now have the chance to commemorate the legendary moment with a new Jimi Hendrix bobblehead from merchandise company, Kollectico. With official licensing and approval from the Jimi Hendrix estate, the “Jimi Hendrix Bobble Buddy” depicts a sitting Hendrix wearing blue...
Musicacousticguitar.com

Guitar Amps and PA Systems for the Acoustic Guitarist

Not every guitar amp is made with the acoustic guitar in mind. While the market has always been flooded with amps made for electric guitarists, plugging a dreadnought into one never quite worked even for acoustics with the best pickup systems. But the past couple decades has seen a sea change in amplification technology and sound quality, and the last couple years has been especially fruitful for those looking for an acoustic guitar amp.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Elton John & Dua Lipa release ‘Cold Heart’ remix

The pair release their first collaboration together. Elton John and Dua Lipa have unveiled their new collaboration “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” The track sees two of the world’s most celebrated artists come together on record for the first time. The seed of the collaboration was planted after Lipa invited John for an Instagram live discussing his experiences with Studio 54 ahead of her remix album Club Future Nostalgia. A shared respect and subsequent friendship blossomed which saw John appear as a guest on Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054 livestream. Lipa subsequently performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over $3 million for the Foundation. Driven by the restrictions of lockdown and a renewed passion for collaboration, John reached out to Lipa to work on new music together remotely.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Journey announces Vegas residency

Legendary rock band Journey is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for a new six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The beloved rockers will take the stage on December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 and 11, 2021 to perform their global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Wheel in the Sky”, “Who’s Crying Now” and more.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

BabyJake announces debut album

Singer, songwriter, and producer BabyJake announces his highly anticipated debut album, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now, is set for release on September 3rd via Republic Records. The gold-certified artist has released “Watching” in celebration. The Florida-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer promises he’s “bringing back rock ‘n’...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Brett Young offering acoustic collection of third studio album

Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days available Sept 3rd. Brett Young is sharing plans for a laid-back “weekend” with Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days – officially out September 3rd via BMLG Records. The upcoming release offers fresh, stripped-down versions of the songs from his latest collection, Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. Fans can now listen to the acoustic version of his current single “Not Yet.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy