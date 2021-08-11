Cancel
Seahawks release Aldon Smith

By Matthew Washington
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks released defensive end Aldon Smith, the team announced Wednesday. The team released him because he violated its trust in connection to an off-field matter and the decision isn't football-related, a source told ESPN's Brady Henderson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle this offseason. The 31-year-old was...

www.thescore.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Network#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#The Dallas Cowboys
