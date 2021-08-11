Cancel
Lawmakers ‘Very, Very Close’ to Medical Marijuana Deal

hottytoddy.com
 7 days ago

The lead Senate and House negotiators working on a Mississippi medical marijuana program to replace the one shot down by the state Supreme Court say they’re close to having a draft that could prompt a special legislative session, as early as this month. “I believe we have basically most of...

www.hottytoddy.com

