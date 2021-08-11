Cancel
Law Enforcement

NYPD flouts law requiring disclosure of surveillance technology, according to advocates

By Ebenezer Samuel
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is not revealing enough information about how it's spending tax dollars on surveillance technology, two advocacy groups say. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) and the Legal Aid Society obtained paperwork on five NYPD contracts for surveillance technology worth $15 million over the past eight years. The documents, which the groups received through a Freedom of Information Law request, is heavily redacted.

