NYPD flouts law requiring disclosure of surveillance technology, according to advocates
The NYPD is not revealing enough information about how it's spending tax dollars on surveillance technology, two advocacy groups say. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) and the Legal Aid Society obtained paperwork on five NYPD contracts for surveillance technology worth $15 million over the past eight years. The documents, which the groups received through a Freedom of Information Law request, is heavily redacted.techxplore.com
