Every Picture Tells A Story - Risky Business

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 7 days ago

The pandemic chaos continues...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLitE_0bOb1Pho00
Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay

To mask or not, employer mandates, worker pushback, and the changing landscape of dining in and out. The tradeoff is between risk and your sense of safety. We can’t generalize about your sense of safety, but we can offer some guidance on risky situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh2uc_0bOb1Pho00

Look across the landscape, and you can see outdoors is better than in, and small familiar, pandemic pods are better than large, rowdy crowds of strangers.

Dial those two factors in with your risk of becoming infected and suffering short, long, or permanent morbidities, and you know whether to wear a mask, social distance, or not go at all. Easy peasy

Source: Information is beautiful where you can find many very informative and beautiful infographics

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

