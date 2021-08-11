Cancel
New Management Company Will Try To Give Berkshire Mall A New Life

By Cheryl Adams
It has been years since the Berkshire Mall had stores, Target is still open and Regal Cinemas is back open too but that's it for now. Since then the mall has been an empty shell, one thing that it was used for was a few Berkshire police K-9 units conducted some training that was in December of 2020. At one point, back in March, the Lanesborough town's Planning Board was looking to rezone the area of the former Berkshire Mall facility to accommodate all possible uses outlined in a building reuse study.

