Hackers return portion of record crypto heist haul

techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firm specializing in transferring cryptocurrency said Wednesday that hackers have sent back a portion of the digital loot from a record haul. Poly Network fired off a tweet saying it had received about $4.8 million worth of the stolen assets back, hoping for more from the online heist potentially valued at more than $600 million.

