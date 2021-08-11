Cancel
Dr. Lisa Cooper, On Ending Racial Health Disparities In America

wypr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom's guest today is a MacArthur award-winning physician who is the founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity. Dr. Lisa Cooper is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Equity in Health and Healthcare, and Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She is also the author of the new book, Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?, in which she makes a compelling argument for ending racial health inequities not just as a matter of moral imperative, but as a matter of political and social urgency as well.

www.wypr.org

Comments / 1

