Apple is running out of excuses to omit Find My support from its latest products

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is running out of excuses to not bring the highest level of Find My support to all of its new products. A report from earlier today revealed that, with the latest beta of iOS 15, Apple would be bringing the AirTag experience to both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. In the latest version of iOS, your AirPods will be linked to your Apple ID, just like your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV already are. The new feature will allow you to locate your AirPods anywhere, even if they are not connected to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

