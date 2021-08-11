Nikon Z9 will feature a new 45MP BSI Sensor and have 160 FPS Burst Capture

Is a Canon APS-C sensor RF mount camera also around the corner?. APC-S mirrorless camera models aren’t new to Canon. They debuted this range with their EOS M model in 2012 and followed it up over the years with various iterations. All these models use their EF-M lens mount. The most recent among them is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II, the release of which surprised me. This system is somewhat crippled by the lack of lenses released by Canon to support it. 8 were released over the last 9 years, along with an adapter to support EF lenses. When you compare that with 21 lenses and 2 teleconverters for the full-frame RF mount, we can clearly see where most of Canon’s R&D has been focusing on lately. A new report now states that Canon has filed patents for multiple RF mount lenses exhibiting APS-C lens characteristics. This could indicate the release of an upcoming crop sensor RF mount mirrorless camera from them.