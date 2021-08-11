Cancel
Nikon Z9 will feature a new 45MP BSI Sensor and have 160 FPS Burst Capture

mirrorlessrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article8256 x 5504px resolution that confirms a 45MP stacked sensor (it is interesting to note that Canon decided to go with a 24MP sensor for their R3 camera). The Z9 will be capable of up to 120 fps in a lower res file size (6Mb I think). Some reports even indicated 160 fps!

#Nikon D6#Fps#Gps#Camera#Nikon Z9#Bsi#Canon#Gps#Af#Cfexpress
