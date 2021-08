(CNN) — Months after the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, Miriam Vega is still in a battle to persuade some people to get the shot. "It's extremely challenging fighting the misinformation we're fighting. You know, Facebook, we're fighting Twitter," the CEO of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in New York City told CNN about claims made on social media. "But we're also fighting people's misperceptions and distrust of the system as a whole."