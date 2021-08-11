Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Biden struggles to find a permanent FDA chief as agency nears approval of Covid-19 vaccine

By Jen Christensen, Kaitlan Collins
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Food and Drug Administration is on the cusp of approving the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine without a permanent leader at the helm, and a nomination doesn't appear to be in sight.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

CNN

CNN

620K+
Followers
92K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Senate#Democrat#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
White House, TNVoice of America

Biden Announces COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for All Americans

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to begin offering booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. "Just remember as a simple rule, eight months after...
Medical & BiotechCNET

FDA approves COVID-19 booster for certain conditions

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved booster shots of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people with certain immunocompromised conditions. The FDA has authorized a third dose for solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise" at least 28 days after the second shot.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate

Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/37B8Nli. Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate. Ben Gelber: Weather Alert Day. Central Ohio doctors urge parents to discuss mask policies with children. House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis. Dublin school district...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Biden yet to nominate new FDA chief even as delta surges

President Biden has yet to nominate a permanent head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at a time when the government is navigating a surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant. It’s unclear why the post remains vacant more than six months into Biden’s presidency, but some experts...
Public HealthWTGS

Gov. Kemp urges FDA to fully approval COVID-19 vaccines

ATLANTA, Ga. (SBG) — Governor Brian Kemp is asking the United States Food and Drug Administration to provide full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kemp states moving the FDA's current emergency authorization to full approval will increase Georgia's vaccination rates. In a letter to the FDA, he cites a survey...
Public Healthstardem.com

Biden: U.S. looking at ‘legality’ of national COVID vaccine mandate; Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse”

WASHINGTON — The U.S government is looking at the legality of a potential federal nationwide COVID vaccine mandate, according to President Joe Biden. Biden said July 29 the U.S. Justice Department is looking at whether a national vaccine mandate can be imposed. “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TIME

The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe and They Work. The FDA Must Move Faster to Approve Them

Our nation now confronts a new and uncertain time in the pandemic. Vaccination rates are only inching up, allowing the highly infectious Delta variant to spread among unvaccinated people like an out-of-control wildfire, challenging the immunity of vaccinated Americans, too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded by calling for increased masking and social distancing, even for the vaccinated, which feels like a frustrating, unexpected step backward. The vaccines were supposed to get us out of this mess. But the problem is not vaccines—they’re working—it’s translating vaccines into vaccinations.

Comments / 3

Community Policy