Biden struggles to find a permanent FDA chief as agency nears approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Our nation now confronts a new and uncertain time in the pandemic. Vaccination rates are only inching up, allowing the highly infectious Delta variant to spread among unvaccinated people like an out-of-control wildfire, challenging the immunity of vaccinated Americans, too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded by calling for increased masking and social distancing, even for the vaccinated, which feels like a frustrating, unexpected step backward. The vaccines were supposed to get us out of this mess. But the problem is not vaccines—they’re working—it’s translating vaccines into vaccinations.
Comments / 3