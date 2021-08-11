Eaton Develops Suite of 48V Technologies to Help OEMs Meet Emissions Regulations

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. 2021 has been a great year for the Mexican startup Kavak . In just a few months, the platform for the sale and financing of pre-owned cars reached the status of a unicorn company by exceeding the value of one billion dollars , announced an investment of 8 billion pesos in Mexico and entered the largest market in Latin America. Brazil, with an injection of 500 million dollars.