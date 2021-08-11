Eaton Develops Suite of 48V Technologies to Help OEMs Meet Emissions Regulations
Power management company Eaton announces its Vehicle Group has developed a series of 48V technologies to assist its global on- and off-highway commercial vehicle customers transitioning from traditional 12- and 24V vehicle systems to systems that include 48V architecture. These 48V systems can power new, advanced energy-consuming components and can help reduce emissions and improve fuel economy and performance.www.oemoffhighway.com
Comments / 0