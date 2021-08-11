Brick by brick: LEgo convention returns with no-touch protocols and lots to see

Martin Harris assembled his first Lego set when he was about 4. But he didn’t fully embrace Lego-building as a hobby until he became a dad. “It's a good way to spend time with the kids and with the family,” said Martin, who has a daughter, 12, and a son, 14. “When they were younger, we'd spend hours in our Lego room. It's where we were together doing something. For some people, that is going to the ball field or to the movies. For us, that's what it is.”